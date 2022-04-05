Leadership Muddle, No X-Factor, Powerplay Trouble: What's Ailing CSK?

For context, Faf du Plessis was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 with 633 runs at 45.21 and gave Chennai some solid starts along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who himself has been slow to get off the blocks.

Not only that, Faf also smashed a 59-ball 86 in the IPL 2021 final and was a vital cog in the CSK wheel, which has now gone missing with the team failing to buy him back in the IPL auction. His replacement, Devan Conway, got only one opportunity in which he scored 3 runs off 8 deliveries.

Josh Hazlewood was another crucial player who played an important part in the second half of CSK's campaign last year and was the pick of the bowlers in the final.

The Men in Yellow are also without Deepak Chahar, their most expensive pick in the mega auctions, who was the highest wicket-taker in the Powerplay in IPL 2021. Chahar is currently recovering from an injury to his right quadricep at the NCA and, according to reports, is expected to join the team only later this month.

Now, Chahar and Gaikwad are two players who make more impact than they are given credit for, as powerful Powerplay performances go a long way in setting the stage for the coming overs.

Chennai are looking half the side in the absence of Powerplay wickets from Deepak Chahar and good starts from Ruturaj Gaikwad; things which have been the bedrock of CSK's success in the recent past.