RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal Recovers from COVID-19, Joins Camp

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, their highest run-getter in IPL 2020, has joined the team on 7 April after testing negative for COVID-19, the franchise confirmed.

“He’s healthy, feeling better and raring to go,” the franchise tweeted. Padikkal joined the bio-bubble in Chennai on Wednesday.

Padikkal had tested positive on 22 March in Bengaluru and was quarantining at home.