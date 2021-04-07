RCB’s Daniel Sams Tests Positive for COVID-19, Currently Isolating

In what is yet another piece of bad news coming in from IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian all-rounder’s second test came in as positive and he is currently in isolation. He is currently asymptomatic and is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” the franchise said.