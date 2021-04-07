RCB’s Daniel Sams Tests Positive for COVID-19, Currently Isolating
The Australian all-rounder’s second test came in as positive and he is currently in isolation.
In what is yet another piece of bad news coming in from IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian all-rounder’s second test came in as positive and he is currently in isolation. He is currently asymptomatic and is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.
“Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” the franchise said.
The Virat Kohli led RCB will play the opening game of the IPL season this year against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai.
The IPL is again being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. On 6 April, it was reported that Mumbai Indians’ consultant and scout Kiran More had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
Earlier in the week, RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal, their highest run-getter in IPL 2020, had also tested positive and is in isolation much like Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel who also returned a positive test result. That apart a non-playing member from Chennai Super Kings’ camp too had returned a positive test in the build-up to IPL 2021.
