RCB vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
RCB vs LSG IPL match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the thirty-first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, 19 April 2022.
Both, RCB and LSG won their last matches of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.
Match Venue: RCB vs LSG match on Tuesday will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of RCB vs LSG IPL match.
LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Time
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is slated to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday.
How and where to watch RCB vs LSG IPL match live stream online ?
LSG vs RCB IPL match can be live streamed online on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch LSG vs RCB IPL match live telecast on TV?
RCB vs LSG IPL match telecast can be watched on live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
You can also get regular updates of LSG vs RCB IPL match on The Quint.
Team Ranks
As per the current trends, Lucknow Super Giants holds the third spot on IPL 2022 points table with eight points, which is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore on the fourth position, also with eight points.
