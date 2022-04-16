RCB vs DC IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to play against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the twenty-seventh match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, 16 April 2022.
DC won its last match of this season of IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while RCB lost its last IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Match Venue: RCB vs DC match on Saturday is will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of DC vs RCB IPL match.
RCB vs DC IPL 2022 Match Time
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday.
How and where to watch live streaming of DC vs RCB IPL match online ?
RCB vs DC IPL match can be live streamed online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch RCB vs DC IPL match live telecast on TV?
DC vs RCB IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks
Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently at the sixth spot with 6 points on IPL 2022 points table, while Delhi Capital is at eighth position with 4 points.
