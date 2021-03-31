RCB Director of Cricket Confirms Virat Will Open in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli's form and tempo will be crucial for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reaching above-par totals, said RCB director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson.

"He is in fine touch at the moment. His tempo is really pleasing. I thought the way he played against England in the T20s just showed that his tempo is really good and he can control the innings. That is something that we have seen -- on his day when he does that for RCB, we know we are going to get an above-par score," said Hesson while interacting with the media on Wednesday.