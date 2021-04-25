Jadeja Helps Register 69-Run Win vs RCB; Takes CSK to Top of Table

Padikkal, who scored a century in the last game, took off where he had left and was going at the rate of knots while the captain played second fiddle. With RCB hurtling along at 44 midway through the powerplay, Kohli departed when he was caught behind by Dhoni off Sam Curran for 8.

Padikkal continued in his merry ways at the other end, scoring 34 off 15 deliveries, before being caught at short-fine leg off Shardul Thakur.

After this Jadeja decided to take charge once again with a three over spell that gave him three big wickets. The first to depart was Washington Sundar for 7 in the 7th over before he cleaned up Glenn Maxwell in the next over.

Maxwell, threatened to pose a problem for CSK but Jadeja ensured there would be none of that, going through the gates for 22.

In his third over, Jadeja knocked over the dangerous AB de Villiers for 4, leaving RCB reeling at 83/6.

Jadeja, who finished with figures of 3/13, also ran out Dan Christian for 1, all but ensuring RCB would not win a fifth in a row.

While Jadeja was running through the RCB batting at one end, Imran Tahir picked up the wickets of Harshal Patel and Navdeep Saini with the score on 94/8.

Kylie Jamieson added 16 before being run out by Imran Tahir before Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj spent some time out in the middle, frustrating the CSK bowlers and adding a few runs to the total too. They put on 19 together as RCB lost by 69 runs.