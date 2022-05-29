Ranveer & AR Rahman Perform, Akshay Kumar Attends IPL Closing Ceremony

After winning the toss, Samson said he was playing an unchanged eleven.

"Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that's why we'll bat first, it's a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We're all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting," observed the right-handed batter.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said pacer Lockie Ferguson comes into the playing eleven in place of Alzarri Joseph.

"It is fantastic to see so many people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us. We want to treat this game as normal as possible and make the right decisions."



"It does help (qualifying early and having a break), calms your nerves down, we have focused as a group, be as normal as possible, and play our 'A-game'. The boys are chilled out, credit to the support staff. People of Gujarat are very loyal, very excited for it," stated the all-rounder.