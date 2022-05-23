Rajasthan Understood the True Potential of Ashwin’s Abilities, Says Harbhajan

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons Rajasthan Royals realised the true potential of Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round abilities and have made use of it to the fullest in IPL 2022.

In his debut season for Rajasthan in IPL, Ashwin has delivered with the ball, picking 11 wickets, as well as excelling in the batting order as a surprise floater, as seen from him smashing an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls to lead his side to a win over Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the playoffs.

"Rajasthan Royals should be credited for showing faith in Ashwin's all-round abilities and this is the best franchise to have ever made full use of R. Ashwin. No franchise has ever utilised Ashwin's batting talent before but this team has promoted him up in the batting order and he's won them a match with the bat.