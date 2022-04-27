RR Go Top After Win vs RCB: IPL Points Table, Purple Cap and Orange Cap

The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs with the team putting in a very fine effort on Tuesday in Pune.

The win takes the Royals to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 6 wins out of 8 games. Among the big architects of the win for the Royals was Riyan Parag with an unbeaten 56 and 4 catches later as well. Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Sen picked 4 wickets and R Ashwin bagged 3 scalps to derail the RCB batting, which has big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

The Royals next play Mumbai Indians, who have lost 8 games on the bounce, on the weekend.