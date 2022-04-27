RR Go Top After Win vs RCB: IPL Points Table, Purple Cap and Orange Cap
The Royals next play Mumbai Indians, who have lost 8 games on the bounce, on the weekend.
The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs with the team putting in a very fine effort on Tuesday in Pune.
The win takes the Royals to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 6 wins out of 8 games. Among the big architects of the win for the Royals was Riyan Parag with an unbeaten 56 and 4 catches later as well. Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Sen picked 4 wickets and R Ashwin bagged 3 scalps to derail the RCB batting, which has big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.
The Royals next play Mumbai Indians, who have lost 8 games on the bounce, on the weekend.
In terms of the Orange Cap, RR’s Jos Buttler had an off day but remains at the top of the charts with 499 runs from 8 games.
Meanwhile, with the ball, in the Purple Cap, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a tough day and did not pick any wickets against RCB, However, that has not affected his position on the wicket-takers charts as he sits pretty at the top with 18 scalps from 8 games. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad is second on the list with 15 wickets to his name.
Chahal is also closing in on the record of the most wickets by a in the IPL and needs 10 wickets to eclipse Amit Mishra.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.