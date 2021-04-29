RR Becomes 1st IPL Team to Donate in Fight Against COVID-19 

In a welcome move, Rajasthan Royals have opened their coffers for Covid relief measures in India by donating a hefty sum of INR 7.5 Crores. The IPL franchise has followed in the footsteps of Australian stalwarts Pat Cummins and Brett Lee, who recently made contributions worth 50,000 dollars and a Bitcoin respectively.

The entire contingent of Rajasthan Royals is working in tandem with their philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT), to raise funds to try and help the nation in its herculean fight against the pandemic.