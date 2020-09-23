Rajasthan Triumph Over CSK in Run Feast: 5 Game Changing Moments

Rajasthan set off the fireworks with an explosive batting performance as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a match that saw 416 runs being scored in match 4 of IPL 2020.

CSK, which was set a target of 217 after some spectacular power hitting by Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer, managed to score 200 thanks to some late sixes by Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni.