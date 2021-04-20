Rahul Chahar a Leader in Our Spin Bowling Group: Coach Jayawardene

"Rahul has been quite consistent for us for the last three years. We knew he had talent. He was also quite raw when we started playing him. I believe it was the 2019 season when he had the breakthrough season."

Rahul Chahar has been on the money picking wickets. It has been his bowling that has won MI their two previous matches. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, he took four wickets to derail them when they looked like they would overhaul MI target.

Then against SunRisers Hyderabad, he got important wickets to help his team win by 13 runs.

"Even in UAE, the last season he bowled well. He had his ups and downs. He wasn't [initially] consistent in his execution. But every year we see improvement in Rahul. Mind you, he is still a young player. We feel he has been around for a long time but he is also learning," said the former Sri Lanka skipper.

Jayawardene praised the bowling unit saying it is the bowling unit that wins the title.

"Bowling unit is what we have been focussing on. Bowlers win championships. We have worked hard to create that set-up because you need to have the attacking options in all conditions - quality, skills to be able to exercise the skills," he added.