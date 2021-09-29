After Dismissal, Ashwin Gets Into Heated Argument With Southee and Eoin Morgan
Ashwin was seen to get into an argument with Tim Southee and Eoin Morgan after getting out.
Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee were involved in a heated argument during their IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
KKR seamer Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin on the first ball of the 20th over during the Capitals' innings; Ashwin was caught at the deep backward square but as he was walking by the pitch, the Kiwi pacer and Ashwin were seen to exchange a few words.
Instead of continuing onto the dressing room, Ashwin exchanged a few more words with Southee before KKR skipper Eoin Morgan approached the Indian bowler and then Ashwin had an exchange with him as well. The spinner took off his helmet and continued to walk towards Morgan when KKR wicket-keeper physically intervened and stood between the two players, urging Ashwin to return to the pavilion.
In the previous over, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.
(With inputs from IANS)
