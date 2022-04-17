Punjab Sensation Jitesh Sharma Narrates His Struggles Enroute IPL Debut at 28

He recalled trying to keep calm, and taking baby steps to get back on his feet. "After that, I only focused on taking one step at a time and when I played my first game, I recalled everything that day from my past when I was sitting in the dugout. From where I've come, my struggles, all my sacrifices for this moment and all the people who have supported me. I don't want to disappoint anyone, even myself," said the 28-year-old.

Sharma would not forged the day he made his debut against CSK, playing against the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, being bowled to by Ravindra Jadeja and having Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu as close-in fielders.

It is easy for a youngster to get overwhelmed by the icons who he had seen on television growing up, but Sharma said that he gave it all on the field despite being nervous.

"I gave it my all on the field and I was obviously nervous as I faced my first ball," he said. "I was pumped because of the crowd. I saw MS Dhoni behind me and Jadeja bowling to me. DJ Bravo was to my left. Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu were all around me, who I've seen on TV but never seen in real life, so I could feel their vibes around me," he said.

"My sacrifices and hard work were always with me, that's why I was very confident and after the moment my bat touched the ball for the first time, everything went back to normal. I was just in the game," explained Sharma on how he batted away the nerves.