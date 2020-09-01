Punjab Constitutes SIT to Probe Suresh Raina’s Relative Murder

The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) has set up a Special investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attack on relatives of cricketer Suresh Raina on the orders of Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, who is personally monitoring the case.

Ashok Kumar, cricketer's uncle, died on the spot while his son Kaushal succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Three other family members were injured, including Ashok Kumar's wife, Asha Rani, who is reported to be in critical condition.