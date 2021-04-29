Prithvi Shaw’s 6 Boundaries in First Over Help Delhi Trump KKR
Prithvi Shaw scored 82 off 41 balls vs KKR on Thursday.
Six boundaries in the first over bowled by Shivam Mavi and Prithvi Shaw set the stage for an easy run chase of KKR’s 154/6 in Thursday’s evening IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Shaw’s onslaught helped DC register the highest power-play score of this season's IPL. DC made 67/0 in the first six overs, bettering the 65/0 the franchise made against CSK in Mumbai.
Shaw went onto score his second half century in just three innings, off 18 deliveries, as Delhi chased down the target in the 17th over and won by 7 wickets.
Shaw’s was the joint second fastest half-century for the Delhi franchise in IPL along with Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball effort against Mumbai Indians in 2019.
The fastest IPL fifty for the Delhi franchise stands in the name of Chris Morris who took 17 balls against Gujarat Lions in 2016.
Shaw eventually fell for 82 off 41 balls after an innings that included 11 fours and three sixes. But by the time he was dismissed, DC were on way to a comfortable win.
Earlier, Andre Russell's 27-ball unbeaten 45 had helped KKR reach 154/6 in 20 overs.
KKR were in danger of getting restricted to a below-par total. They were 109 for six in 16.2 overs. However, Russell's innings, comprising four sixes and two fours, took the team to a total with which they were expected to compete.
The Kolkata franchise had begun well, reaching 73 for two after 10 overs. The platform was set for the batsmen to score big. However, two quick wickets in the 11th over, bowled by spinner Lalit Yadav, pegged them back.
A couple of overs later, opener Shubman Gill followed for 43 (off 38 balls).
Russell and Dinesh Karthik then set about resurrecting the innings before the West Indian opened up. He took 11 runs off the 18th over bowled by Avesh Khan, 18 runs in the 19th bowled by Kagiso Rabada and 13 in the 20th bowled by Avesh. But it didn't prove enough.
