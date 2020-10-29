Pollard Talks About Suryakumar’s Team India Selection Omission

Pollard triggered RCB's collapse 131/3 to 139/6 between the 16th and 18th overs with the wicket of AB de Villiers, who looked set for a trademark swashbuckling innings. "I am big on match-ups in a way," said Pollard.

"I also watch a lot of cricket. I took a punt and bowled at AB. I could have waited for the last over but if someone has to go for runs I thought I'd take it."

de Villiers' wicket was followed by a double-wicket maiden from Jasprit Bumrah that put the breaks on the RCB innings. "Bumrah continues to keep standing up throughout the tournament. But again we have been playing total team cricket. Somebody is always there to pick up the slack," said Pollard.