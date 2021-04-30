IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on 2nd Spot After Beating KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, 29 April, won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This was the fifth win for DC, which helped them take the 2nd spot from the 3rd spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Whereas, KKR maintained its 5th position on the table after losing the match against DC on Thursday.

The other match played on Thursday was between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai won the match, but both MI and RR maintained their 4th and 7th position respectively on the points table.

CSK still leads the table with 10 points and the highest net run rate of +1.475. It is followed by DC, RCB, and MI on the 2nd, the 3rd, and the 4th position, respectively.