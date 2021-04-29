IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on First Spot After Beating SRH
Despite the drop in its net run rate, CSK still remains the team with highest net run rate of +1.475.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 28 April, won the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Chennai, with its 5 wins and 10 points, has retained the top-spot in IPL 2021 points table. Despite the drop in its net run rate, it still remains the team with the highest net run rate of +1.475. Whereas, SRH with just one victory, remains on the 8th spot in the points table.
CSK is followed by RCB, DC, and MI on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position respectively. RCB and CSK have the same points but RCB is ranked second in the points table because of its lower net run rate of +0.089.
This is what the points table looks like after CSK vs SRH match on Wednesday.
Orange Cap
After continuously leading the Orange Cap race, Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan has been replaced by CSK's Faf du Plessis. He now leads the race with 270 runs in his account. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS’ KL Rahul, RCB's Glenn Maxwell, and SRH's Jonny Bairstow respectively.
Purple Cap
RCB's Harshal Patel has maintained his lead in the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets in his account. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, and SRH's Rashid Khan respectively.
