IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on 1st Spot, DC on 2nd
The win against RCB helped CSK to climb to the top spot of the IPL 2021 points table.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, 25 April, won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
This was the first defeat which RCB had to face in this season of Indian Premier League. However, the win against RCB helped CSK climb to the top spot of the IPL 2021 points table with the highest net run rate of +1.612. Whereas, RCB slipped from the first spot to the third spot in the points table.
The second match played on Sunday was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match was extended to a super over which was won by Delhi Capitals. The victory helped DC to jump from the third position to the second position in the points table. Whereas, SRH maintained its seventh spot on the table.
CSK is followed by DC, RCB and MI on the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively, in the IPL 2021 points table.
This is what the points table looks like after RCB vs CSK and DC vs SRH matches on Sunday.
Orange Cap
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals continues to lead the orange cap race with a total of 259 runs scored in this season of Indian Premier League. He is followed by PBKS' KL Rahul, CSK's Faf du Plessis, SRH's Jonny Bairstow, and MI's Rohit Sharma.
Purple Cap
RCB's Harshal Patel continues to lead the purple cap race with a total of 15 wickets taken in this season. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, and CSK's Deepak Chahar.
