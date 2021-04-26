IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on 1st Spot, DC on 2nd

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, 25 April, won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

This was the first defeat which RCB had to face in this season of Indian Premier League. However, the win against RCB helped CSK climb to the top spot of the IPL 2021 points table with the highest net run rate of +1.612. Whereas, RCB slipped from the first spot to the third spot in the points table.

The second match played on Sunday was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match was extended to a super over which was won by Delhi Capitals. The victory helped DC to jump from the third position to the second position in the points table. Whereas, SRH maintained its seventh spot on the table.

CSK is followed by DC, RCB and MI on the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively, in the IPL 2021 points table.