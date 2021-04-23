IPL 2021 Points Table: RCB Back on 1st Spot After Beating RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, 22 April, regained the first position in the IPL 2021 points table after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

RCB lost their first spot on Wednesday to Chennai Super Kings. This being their fourth consecutive win has once again helped them to lead the points table with 8 points. It remains the only team to not lose a single match in this season of the Indian Premier League. However, RR slipped to eighth spot after losing against RCB on Thursday.

CSK, the team with 6 points and highest net run rate +1.142, follows RCB in the points table on second spot. It is followed by DC, MI, and SRH, on third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.