IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on 1st Spot After Beating KKR
CSK is followed by RCB, DC, and MI on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position in points table, respectively.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 21 April, grabbed a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
CSK's win has helped the team to jump from 3rd position to first position in the IPL 2021 points table. It has become the team with highest net run rate of +1.142. Whereas, KKR has slipped to 6th spot in the points table.
Wednesday was a two-match day, where the other match was played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
SRH managed to win its first match of the season and has jumped from 8th position to 5th position after a long wait. However, the defeat against SRH has pushed PBKS to the last spot in the table.
This is what the points table looks like after the CSK-vs-KKR match on Wednesday.
Orange Cap
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals leads the race for orange cap with a total of 231 runs scored in this season. He is followed by RCB's Glenn Maxwell, SRH's Jonny Bairstow, CSK's Faf du Plessis and KKR's Nitish Rana.
Purple Cap
Harshal Patel of RCB leads the list of players with most wickets in this season of IPL. He has grabbed a total of 9 wickets for his team, and is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, CSK's Deepak Chahar, MI's Rahul Chahar, and KKR's Andre Russel, respectively.
