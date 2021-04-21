IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on 2nd Spot
DC’s Shikhar Dhawan leads the race for the Orange Cap; RCB’s Harshal Patel is the top contender for the Purple Cap.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, 20 April, grabbed a victory against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
This was the third victory for DC, which helped the team jump from the 3rd spot to the 2nd spot in the IPL 2021 points table. MI maintained its 4th spot in the table. MI has played a total of four matches, managing to win two while losing the others.
Royal Challengers Bangalore still leads the points table with three victories and a net run rate of +0.750. It is followed by DC, Chennai Super Kings, and MI on the 2nd, the 3rd, and the 4th spots respectively. While Sunrisers Hyderabad, with no victories this season so far, occupies the last spot on the points table. CSK has the highest net run rate of +1.194 this season.
This is what the points table looks like after the DC-vs-MI match on Tuesday.
Orange Cap
DC opener Shikhar Dhawan grabbed the first spot in the race for the Orange Cap, with the highest score of 231 runs. He is followed by Glenn Maxwell of RCB, KL Rahul of Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana, and MI’s Rohit Sharma. (Photo: Google screenshot)
Purple Cap
RCB's Harshal Patel leads the list of Purple Cap contenders with nine wickets. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan and MI's Rahul Chahar with 8 wickets each. Andre Russel, Chetan Sakariya, and Trent Boult have taken 6 wickets each for their respective teams.(Photo: Google screenshot)
