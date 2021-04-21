IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on 2nd Spot

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, 20 April, grabbed a victory against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This was the third victory for DC, which helped the team jump from the 3rd spot to the 2nd spot in the IPL 2021 points table. MI maintained its 4th spot in the table. MI has played a total of four matches, managing to win two while losing the others.

Royal Challengers Bangalore still leads the points table with three victories and a net run rate of +0.750. It is followed by DC, Chennai Super Kings, and MI on the 2nd, the 3rd, and the 4th spots respectively. While Sunrisers Hyderabad, with no victories this season so far, occupies the last spot on the points table. CSK has the highest net run rate of +1.194 this season.