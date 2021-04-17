IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on 2nd Position After Beating PBKS
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 16 April, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
This victory has led to a huge jump in CSK's position from 8th to 2nd in IPL 2021 points table. CSK now has the best net run rate of all eight franchises. However, the defeat for PBKS has dropped them from 3rd position to the 7th in the points table.
Both Punjab Kings and Chennai have played two matches each. With CSK's victory on Friday, they have also managed to lose one and win one each.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) still tops the table as it is the only team till now to win two matches. It is followed by Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions respectively.
After CSK's jump to second position, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dropped down to last position on the table
This is what the points table looks like after the CSK vs PBKS match on Friday:
CSK vs PBKS
On Friday, Punjab Kings came to bat first and managed to score a small total of 106/8 in 20 overs. Shahrukh Khan scored 47 off 36, Jhye Richardson scored 15 off 22, while Chris Gayle contributed 10 runs off 10 deliveries for PBKS.
Deepak Chahar of CSK played a stunning match and took 4 wickets.
CSK did not struggle much to chase the target of 107. It scored 107/4 in 15.4 overs and won the match. Moeen Ali scored 46 off 31, Suresh Raina scored 8 off 9 deliveries, and Faf du Plessis was not out with a 36 off 33 balls.
