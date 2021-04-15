IPL 2021 Points Table: RCB on 1st Position After 2 Consistent Wins
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, 14 April, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
This was the second consistent victory for Bangalore which has helped them in jumping from 4th position to 1st position on IPL 2021 points table.
RCB has played two matches till now in this season and managed to win both of them and lead the table with 4 points. It is followed by Delhi capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Punjab Kings on the points table with 2 points each.
Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and SunRisers Hyderabad have also played two matches each till now. Both MI and KKR have managed to win 1 match each. Whereas, SRH has lost both the matches. It holds seventh position in points table, just above Chennai Super Kings.
This is what the points table looks like after RCB vs SRH match on Wednesday -
RCB vs SRH
On Wednesday, RCB managed to score a total of 149 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Glen Maxwell scored 59 runs of 41 balls. it was his first half century in last three seasons.
However, SRH was restricted by RCB at a total score of 143 for 9. Player of the match was awarded to Glen Maxwell
