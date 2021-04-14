IPL 2021 Points Table: MI on Second Position After Beating KKR
This victory has helped MI in jumping from fifth position to second position in IPL 2021 points table.
Mumbai Indians (MI), led by Rohit Sharma, defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs on Tuesday, 13 April, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
This victory helped them jump from fifth position to second in the IPL 2021 points table. KKR, meanwhile, dropped from second to fifth position in the table.
This is what the points table looked like after MI vs KKR match on Tuesday:
However, with just five matches played in league till now, it would be mere speculation to predict anything on the basis of current points.
MI scored a total of 152 runs in 20 overs – which appeared to be an easy target to chase for KKR. However, MI restricted the Eoin Morgan-led team to 142 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill scored 57 and 33 runs respectively for KKR. But, spinner Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians made a mark by grabbing 4 wickets. He was also declared the player of the match.
KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to apologise to fans for KKR's 'disappointing performance'.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.