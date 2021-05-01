IPL 2021 Points Table: Punjab on 5th Spot After Beating RCB

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 30 April, won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This was the third win for Punjab in this season of Indian Premier League, which helped them in climbing up from the 6th spot to 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table. RCB on the other hand has maintained its position on the 3rd spot of the points table after losing from PBKS.

CSK continues to lead the table with 10 points and highest net run rate of +1.475. It is followed by DC, RCB, and MI on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions respectively. Whereas, PBKS is followed by KKR, RR and SRH on 6th, 7th, and 8th spots respectively.