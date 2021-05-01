IPL 2021 Points Table: Punjab on 5th Spot After Beating RCB

This was the third win for Punjab, which helped them in climbing up from 6th spot to 5th spot in IPL points table.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
2 min read
KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 91 off 57 deliveries as he helped Punjab Kings post 179/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
i

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 30 April, won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This was the third win for Punjab in this season of Indian Premier League, which helped them in climbing up from the 6th spot to 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table. RCB on the other hand has maintained its position on the 3rd spot of the points table after losing from PBKS.

CSK continues to lead the table with 10 points and highest net run rate of +1.475. It is followed by DC, RCB, and MI on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions respectively. Whereas, PBKS is followed by KKR, RR and SRH on 6th, 7th, and 8th spots respectively.

Also Read

IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on 2nd Spot After Beating KKR

IPL 2021 Points Table: DC on 2nd Spot After Beating KKR

This is what the points table looks like after the RCB vs PBKS match on Friday.

TeamsMatches PlayedWonLostTiedNet RRPoints
Chennai Super Kings65101.47510
Delhi Capitals75200.46610
Royal Challengers Bangalore7520-0.17110
Mumbai Indians63300.0716
Punjab Kings7340-0.2646
Kolkata Knight Riders7250-0.4944
Rajasthan Royals6240-0.694
Sunrisers Hyderabad6150-0.2642

Orange Cap

After scoring 91 runs on Friday, KL Rahul of Punjab Kings has surpassed DC's Shikhar Dhawan in the orange cap race. Currently, Rahul holds the orange cap with a total of 331 runs. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who is followed by CSK's Faf du Plessis, DC's Prithvi Shaw, and RR's Sanju Samson.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL Orange Cap</p></div>

IPL Orange Cap

(Photo: Google Screenshot)

Purple Cap

RCB's Harshal Patel holds the purple cap with 17 wickets in his account. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, RCB's Kyle Jamieson, KKR's Pat Cummins, and SRH's Rashid Khan.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL Purple Cap</p></div>

IPL Purple Cap

(Photo: Google Screenshot)

Also Read

Harpreet Brar Packs Off Virat, AB, Maxwell as PBKS Stun Bangalore

Harpreet Brar Packs Off Virat, AB, Maxwell as PBKS Stun Bangalore

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!