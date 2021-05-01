IPL 2021 Points Table: Punjab on 5th Spot After Beating RCB
This was the third win for Punjab, which helped them in climbing up from 6th spot to 5th spot in IPL points table.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 30 April, won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
This was the third win for Punjab in this season of Indian Premier League, which helped them in climbing up from the 6th spot to 5th spot in IPL 2021 points table. RCB on the other hand has maintained its position on the 3rd spot of the points table after losing from PBKS.
CSK continues to lead the table with 10 points and highest net run rate of +1.475. It is followed by DC, RCB, and MI on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions respectively. Whereas, PBKS is followed by KKR, RR and SRH on 6th, 7th, and 8th spots respectively.
This is what the points table looks like after the RCB vs PBKS match on Friday.
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1.475
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0.466
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|0
|-0.171
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0.071
|6
|Punjab Kings
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.264
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.494
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.69
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-0.264
|2
Orange Cap
After scoring 91 runs on Friday, KL Rahul of Punjab Kings has surpassed DC's Shikhar Dhawan in the orange cap race. Currently, Rahul holds the orange cap with a total of 331 runs. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who is followed by CSK's Faf du Plessis, DC's Prithvi Shaw, and RR's Sanju Samson.
Purple Cap
RCB's Harshal Patel holds the purple cap with 17 wickets in his account. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, RR's Chris Morris, MI's Rahul Chahar, RCB's Kyle Jamieson, KKR's Pat Cummins, and SRH's Rashid Khan.
