T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kolkata End Rajasthan’s Campaign
Tune in as Ayaz Memon analyses Kolkata’s big win over Rajasthan.
On Episode 54 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Kolkata’s big win over Rajasthan that ended their campaign also helped Eoin Morgan’s team enter the top four in the league standings.
Rajasthan’s skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first and Kolkata posted a commanding 191/7 with skipper Eoin Morgan staying unbeaten on 68. Rahul Tewatia was once again the star for Rajasthan as he finished with 3/25.
The chase was all over the place. Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag were out by the 5th over and the score read 37/5. Jos Buttler top-scored with 35 and Rajasthan were handed a massive 60 run defeat.
