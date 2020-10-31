T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Dent Delhi’s Playoff Hopes

On Episode 51 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Mumbai’s 9 wicket victory over Delhi.

Shreyas Iyer’s team have now lost four straight matches and even though they’re third in the standings, on 14 points, their qualification chances could take a big hit if some of the other teams win with big margins.

Kieron Pollard was once again captaining for Mumbai with Rohit Sharma out due to his hamstring and after winning the toss, he elected to bowl first. With Bumrah and Boult picking 3 wickets each Delhi were restricted to 110/9 with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 25.

Mumbai’s chase was smooth sailing with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with an unbeaten 72 as they cruised home by 9 wickets, in the 15th over.