Players Can’t Be Deaf to What’s Happening in India: Abhinav Bindra

Why Won’t BCCI Join Donation Drive?

The Zirakpur-based Bindra, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission, came down heavily on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), worth Rs 14,489.80 crore as per its latest 2018-19 balance sheet, available with IANS, for not rising to the occasion and being counted.

"Secondly, if I was the BCCI president and had the capability -- and I understand the IPL is not a charity -- I would definitely give a large amount to do, say, the vaccination right or help out in any other way. This is one way to acknowledge that to conduct IPL right now is a huge privilege and everyone should act responsibly," wrote Bindra, without mentioning the name of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

So far, four players -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and Andrew Tye -- have withdrawn from the IPL for "personal reasons" as the number of Covid cases in India continue to go up.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins also briefly touched upon the issue of conducting IPL in a time like this while announcing that he was contributing $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund of India.