Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Share a Sweet Moment After RCB’s Win

A glowing Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands as Virat Kohli’s RCB beat MS Dhoni’s CSK by 37 runs on Saturday night in Dubai.

While the Bollywood actor-producer has been in the UAE with her husband since the start of the IPL season, this was the first time the mother to-be travelled to the stadium to watch Virat’s team live.

And the team did not disappoint, cruising through both innings with Virat himself scoring an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls that helped his team post 169/4 which proved too tall a task for CSK.