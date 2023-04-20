PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch the Match Live
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match will be played today from 3:30 PM. Know when, where and how to watch it live
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming: The last match of the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings was thrilling and fans really thought this time RCB would get a victory but they missed to defeat MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and suffered a heart-breaking defeat despite aggressive batting from du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.
The Bengaluru team is all ready to face the Punjab Kings today, 20 April 2023 in Mohali. Punjab based team had won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants and are fifth on the IPL 2023 standings after winning three out of five games.
Here is the time, venue, and live streaming details as to when, where, and how to watch the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on TV and online.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Squads
Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Baltej Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran,, Vidwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad For IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Live Streaming Details
When will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match be played?
The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match be played?
The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
At what time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match begin?
The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 game will begin at 3:30 PM on Thursday.
Where can the fans watch the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match live online?
The fans can watch the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match live on the Jio Cinema website and app.
Where can the fans watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on TV?
The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.
