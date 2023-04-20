PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch the Match Live

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming: The last match of the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings was thrilling and fans really thought this time RCB would get a victory but they missed to defeat MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and suffered a heart-breaking defeat despite aggressive batting from du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

The Bengaluru team is all ready to face the Punjab Kings today, 20 April 2023 in Mohali. Punjab based team had won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants and are fifth on the IPL 2023 standings after winning three out of five games.

Here is the time, venue, and live streaming details as to when, where, and how to watch the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on TV and online.