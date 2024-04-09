Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players After SRH vs PBKS Match

The dynamic points table, as well as the Orange and Purple Cap holders keep getting updated after each match and reflect the ever-changing landscape of the tournament.

The race for the Purple Cap is highly competitive, with bowlers consistently striving to outperform each other and claim the title of the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL season.

Contenders vying for the Orange Cap are numerous, with players consistently striving to outperform each other and claim the prestigious title of the highest run-scorer in the ongoing IPL season. Let's have a look at the orange cap, purple cap top players list for 9 April 2024 after SRH vs PBKS match.