Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holders, IPL 2024: Top Players After RR vs PBKS Match

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings took on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur today. Despite losing their last match against Gujarat Titans the Rajasthan Royals were sitting on top of the points table, whereas Punjab Kings were placed at eighth position with just two wins from their six outings. RR won the today's match against PBKS by 3 wickets thus making no changes in the teams' position.

In their ongoing rivalry the Royals have held the upper hand, clinching victory in 15 out of their 26 encounters whereas the Punjab Kings have notched up 11 wins against their opponents.