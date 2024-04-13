Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holders, IPL 2024: Top Players After RR vs PBKS Match

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings took on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur today. Despite losing their last match against Gujarat Titans the Rajasthan Royals were sitting on top of the points table, whereas Punjab Kings were placed at eighth position with just two wins from their six outings. RR won the today's match against PBKS by 3 wickets thus making no changes in the teams' position.
In their ongoing rivalry the Royals have held the upper hand, clinching victory in 15 out of their 26 encounters whereas the Punjab Kings have notched up 11 wins against their opponents.
Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of IPL. Purple Cap in IPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of IPL.
Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after today's match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli (RCB) is at the top in the Orange cap list while Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) is on top in the Purple Cap list.
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List
Below is the list of top run scorers after RR vs PBKS match on Saturday, 13 April 2024.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 319 runs (6 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 284 runs (6 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 264 runs (6 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 255 runs (6 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 226 (6 Matches)
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List
Below is the list of top wicket takers after RR vs PBKS match on Saturday, 13 April 2024.
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 11 wickets (6 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS): 9 wickets (6 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 9 wickets (4 matches)
Khaleel Ahmad (DC): 9 wickets (6 matches)
