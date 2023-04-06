Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Kohli Climbs To 4th, du Plessis Moves to 6th

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs on Thursday, 6th April with Virat Kohli managing to score just 21 as RCB were bowled out for 123. However, his 21 are enough to help Virat make some movement in the Orange cap race, as he's now placed fourth with a tally of 103 runs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored 23 runs against Kolkata and has now made 96 runs so far this season, to move to the sixth position in the table.