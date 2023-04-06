Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Kohli Climbs To 4th, du Plessis Moves to 6th
TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Despite loss, Kohli climbs 4th with 103 runs and du Plessis trails behind at 6th
Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs on Thursday, 6th April with Virat Kohli managing to score just 21 as RCB were bowled out for 123. However, his 21 are enough to help Virat make some movement in the Orange cap race, as he's now placed fourth with a tally of 103 runs.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored 23 runs against Kolkata and has now made 96 runs so far this season, to move to the sixth position in the table.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap Race
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 149 runs (2 matches)
2. Kyle Mayers (GT) - 126 runs (2 matches)
3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 126 runs (2 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 103 runs (2 matches)
5. Sanju Samson (RR) - 97 runs (2 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is still leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Orange Cap rankings. Kyle Mayers is currently at second position with his 126-run knock.
Shikhar Dhawan is at the fourth position with 126 runs.
