Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: David Warner Remains in Sixth, Top 5 Unchanged

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by nine runs on 29 April and moved to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table with 3 wins and five losses.
David Warner retained the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings. He was dismissed for a duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
His highest score is the 65 runs made against Rajasthan Royals on 8 April. His strike rate is 118.60 and has scored four half-centuries from eight innings.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 422 runs (8 matches)
2. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 333 runs (8 matches)
3. Shubman Gill (GT) -333 runs (8 matches)
4. Devon Conway (CSK) - 322 runs (8 matches)
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 317 runs (8 matches)
The top five in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap remain the same. Faf Du Plessis is in the lead with 422 runs followed by Virat Kohli in the second with 333 runs.
Shubman Gill climbed to the third position with 333 runs after his match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29 April. He is followed by Devon Conway in the fourth place with 322 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad is at fifth position with 317 runs.
