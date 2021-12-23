Omicron: BCCI Set to Discuss Plan B With Franchises for IPL 2022

According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI is likely to discuss all the scenarios with the franchise owners. However, the option of going back to UAE, apparently, is off the drawing board.



Notably, the original plan for the league, which is likely to kick off on 2 April in Chennai, is to hold the games normally on home-and-away basis if there is no deterioration in the COVID-19 situation in the country. But, if the situation doesn't allow it, then the alternative plans will be activated by the board.



The organisers are also exploring the idea of holding the whole tournament just in Mumbai and Pune or in the Gujarat cities of Ahmedabad, Baroda and Rajkot if the Covid/Omicron situation worsens. And, the owners will be informed about the alternatives as well as things to look forward to in the mega auction



Earlier, the BCCI had to halt the IPL 2021 midway in May after multiple COVID-19 cases inside the league's bio-bubble came to light. Later, the second leg of the league was played in UAE.