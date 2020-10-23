Nice to Show People We Do Have a Middle Order: David Warner

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar put up an unbeaten 140-run stand for the third wicket to lead SRH to an eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

SRH bowled after winning the toss after Jason Holder, playing his first match of the season, took three wickets to restrict RR to 154/6 wickets.

"Jason adds strength to our bowling, his height and experience... we didn't get to see him bat tonight but he is an all-round package. He's a quality player and a great inclusion," said Warner.

"I think the way we started was fantastic. We were able to bring it back after the powerplay. It's been a complete game which is what we have been asking for. Good to see two guys getting the reward for their hard work."