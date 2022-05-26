New IPL Star Rajat Patidar Shines for RCB With a Match-Winning Ton in Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s newest star Rajat Patidar scored a brilliant century against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday to help the team stay alive in the tournament and progress onto Friday's Qualifier 2.

In only his seventh outing for RCB this season, Patidar scored 112 runs off just 54 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and seven sixes, knocking the fastest century of IPL 2022.

More importantly though, Patidar's century helped RCB set a target of 208 for Lucknow, which they were eventually not able to chase down and lost the Eliminator by 14 runs.