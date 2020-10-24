Narine Returns With a Fifty, KKR Go From 42/3 to 194/6 in 20 vs DC

Kolkata Knight Riders were put into bat first by Delhi Capitals and after an initial collapse the team has posted a solid 194/6 in their 20 overs.

Sunil Narine is back for this game and he marked his return with a half-century after coming into bat when the team were 42/3 after 7.2 overs.

The two Delhi South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Andre Nortje ran riot on Kolkata’s top order, sending back Shubman Gill (9), Rahul Tripathi (13) and Dinesh Karthik (3) by the 8th over.