Mumbai Won’t Conduct Domestic T20 League Due to COVID-19 2nd Wave
Recently the BCCI has faced criticism for hosting the IPL under such trying times in India.
Even the BCCI has given the go-ahead for states to hold their own T20 leagues this year after IPL 2021, the Mumbai Cricket Association has opted out.
The Mumbai cricket association explained that their decision was down to the situation of the second covid wave. The MCA also added that it was their way reducing the load on the state machinery.
The Mumbai Cricket Association President Vijay Patil and Chairman Milind Navrekar said in a statement on Thursday, “In the view of the current situation, President Vijay Patil ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have taken the decision to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce load on the state machinery and also making sure everyone is safe.
Recently the BCCI has faced criticism for hosting the IPL under such trying times in India while some Australian players exited the tournament as well.
While the BCCI are confident of going through with the IPL successfully, they have postponed the Women’s T20 Challenge this year as well.
Mumbai remember finished as champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy before IPL 2021 kicked off.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.