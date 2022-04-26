ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians Most Valuable IPL Team of 2022: Forbes

Mumbai-based franchise has a value of $1.3 billion closely followed by CSK, which are valued at $1.15 billion.

IANS
Published
IPL
1 min read
Mumbai Indians Most Valuable IPL Team of 2022: Forbes
i

The Indian Premier League 2022 has not been an easy ride so far for five-time champions Mumbai Indians but according to Forbes, the Mumbai-based franchise is the most valuable IPL team of this season.

According to Forbes, the Mumbai-based franchise has a value of $1.3 billion closely followed by Chennai Super Kings, which are valued at $1.15 billion.

Chennai Super Kings too have not performed well in this season so far, winning only two out of eight matches.

Also Read

Punjab Kings Arshdeep Perhaps The Best Death-Overs Bowler in IPL, Says Rabada

Punjab Kings Arshdeep Perhaps The Best Death-Overs Bowler in IPL, Says Rabada
ADVERTISEMENT

The other teams including Kolkata Knight Riders ($1.1 billion), the new entrant of IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants ($1.075 billion) and Delhi Capitals ($1.035 billion) are next while Royal Challengers Bangalore ($1.025 billion), Rajasthan Royals ($1 billion), Sunrisers Hyderabad ($970 million), Punjab Kings ($925 million) and Gujarat Titans ($850 million) complete the list.

According to the valuation done by Forbes, the average worth of each franchise was $67 million, but with the league having recently expanded to ten clubs, that average is now up to $1.04 billion, an annualized growth rate of 24 per cent.

"The IPL is the most prominent cricket league in the world in terms of attracting sponsors and media rights," Ajimon Francis, managing director at Brand Finance India, a brand valuation and strategy consultancy was quoted as saying by Forbes.

"A lot of credit goes to founders of the IPL, who took ideas from the NBA and European soccer leagues, and good governance by the BCCI with regards to clear visibility of team funding and ensuring the tournament continued during Covid," he said.

Also Read

IPL 2022: Kishan's Form & Lack of Support for Rohit, Bumrah Hurting MI

IPL 2022: Kishan's Form & Lack of Support for Rohit, Bumrah Hurting MI

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×