MI vs KXIP: 5 Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Thumped Punjab by 48 Runs

One-sided encounters are often classic case studies in understanding a team’s morale and strategy. With both teams at an almost identical footing prior to this match, Mumbai Indians managed to comfortably beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs.

The questions though is why and how did it become such a one-sided encounter?

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab was also a contest between two super-over losing teams. Both feel they have lost matches that they probably should’ve won. With both teams on 2 points from three matches, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul would have been desperate for a win.

Sent in to bat first, MI scored 191/4, thanks to 89 runs off the last five overs. In reply, Punjabi crumbled under pressure and managed only 143/8 in their 20 overs.