Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Timings, Venue

The full schedule of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020 has finally been released by the BCCI, with just over two weeks left for the start of the tournament.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament starts on 19 September and will be played entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Indians, who anyway had quite a settled squad, bought Chris Lynn, the first player on offer at the IPL 2020 auction for a base price of Rs 2 crore. The team also recently signed Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as a replacement for Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga, who won't be available for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting this month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the tournament opener, which will be held on a Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday with the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.