IPL: MI Beat RCB By 5 Wickets, Here Are 5 Game-Changing Moments

Top two heavyweights of this season’s IPL, the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Banglore, took on each other in Abu Dhabi with Mumbai emerging victorious by 5 wickets and 5 balls to spare.

Losing the toss and being put in to bat, RCB managed to post 164/6 in their stipulated 20 overs with Devdutt Padikkal top scoring with 74 runs.

Jaspreet Bumrah was on fire in the end overs as he managed to pick up 3 wickets in his four overs.

Chasing 164 runs, the Mumbai Indians, thanks to a fantastic 79 off 43 by Suryakumar Yadav, reached the target in the last over.

Here’s a look at some of the game-changing moments of the game.