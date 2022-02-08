Multiple India U-19 Cricketers Could Miss Out on 2022 IPL Mega Auction: Report

The rule will see the likes of Dinesh Bana, India’s under-19 vice-captain, batsman Shaik Rasheed, left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar, all-rounders Nishant Sindhu and Siddarth Yadav, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh and Garv Sangwan affected.

Among them Rasheed, Bana, Kumar and Sindhu played a big role in the team’s title winning campaign in the Caribbean.

The BCCI is yet to take a final call on the matter especially since domestic cricket has been affected quite badly in the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, the Ranji Trophy will begin on 17 February, which means U-19 players cannot get the required one game in before the auction.

Before the World Cup, when the BCCI had conducted domestic cricket for the seniors and the U-19 tournaments, the players could not link up with their state squads because they were away with the Indian team and prepping for the showpiece event.