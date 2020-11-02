MS Dhoni Won’t Be Able To Perform if He Only Plays IPL: Kapil Dev

"If Dhoni decides on playing only IPL every year, then it's impossible for him to perform. It's not a good thing to talk about age but at his age (39 years), the more he plays, the more his body will be tuned," Kapil told ABP News.

"If you don't play any cricket for 10 months a year and suddenly play IPL, you can see what happened. You can always have a season up or down if you have played so much cricket. It has happened to someone like Chris Gayle also," the World Cup winning former skipper said.

Kapil feels that it's high time that Dhoni plays some domestic cricket this season.

"He should go back to first-class cricket (domestic List A and T20) and play there,” he added.