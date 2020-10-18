MSD On Loss to DC, Why Jadeja Bowled Final Over, CSK’s 1 Positive

With Shikhar Dhawan carrying his bat through the Delhi chase, MS Dhoni utilised Ravindra Jadeja for only one over during the second innings.

That was, until he had to take a call on which bowler would bowl the final over of the match.

With Delhi needing 21 runs off the last 2 overs, Dhoni handed the ball to Sam Curran in the 19th and the all-rounder conceded just four runs. Delhi then needed 17 off the last 6 balls to win the match and with everyone expecting Bravo to be handed the ball, Dhoni chose Jadeja instead. The all-rounder was hit for three massive sixes off the first five deliveries as Delhi went onto win the game by 5 wickets.

After the match, MSD clarified why he didn't give the ball to Bravo, who had conceded just 23 runs in his first 3 overs.