MS Dhoni to Head Home Only After all his CSK Teammates Depart

Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni has brought it to his teammates’ notice that he will be the last person to board a flight back home.

The CSK talisman wishes to stay put and leave the team hotel in Delhi only after all the overseas and fellow Indian players reach their destination sound and safe.



In a virtual meet with his colleagues, Dhoni reckoned that since India is hosting the IPL, the foreign signings and support staff should have the privilege to travel first to reach their homes abroad, and the Indian players can follow next.