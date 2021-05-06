MS Dhoni to Head Home Only After all his CSK Teammates Depart
Dhoni believes the foreign players and support staff should be ahead in the line to travel back home.
Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni has brought it to his teammates’ notice that he will be the last person to board a flight back home.
The CSK talisman wishes to stay put and leave the team hotel in Delhi only after all the overseas and fellow Indian players reach their destination sound and safe.
In a virtual meet with his colleagues, Dhoni reckoned that since India is hosting the IPL, the foreign signings and support staff should have the privilege to travel first to reach their homes abroad, and the Indian players can follow next.
“Mahi bhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK’s camp told The Indian Express.
CSK organised a charter flight for its players from Delhi. A ten-seater plane ferried CSK players to Rajkot and Mumbai on Wednesday morning while the evening charter flight dropped players from Bangalore and Chennai. Dhoni is scheduled to fly on Thursday evening to his home in Ranchi.
Franchises like Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab also arranged charter flights for their domestic players while Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad players boarded commercial flights to their respective destinations.
Many cricketers also took cabs to make the journey back home – from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and from Delhi to Punjab.
